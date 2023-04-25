NATO Chiefs of Defense to Convene in Person in Brussels on May 10 - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) NATO's Chiefs of Defense will convene in Brussels on May 10, the North Atlantic Alliance said in a statement.

"The Chiefs of Defence will convene in person at NATO HQ in Brussels on 10th May 2023 for the next NATO Military Committee meeting," NATO said.

On Monday, the NATO Chiefs of Defense and Invitee Sweden held a virtual NATO Military Committee meeting to discuss work on military planning for collective defense.