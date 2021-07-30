NATO Claims 'Intercepted' Russian Aircraft Over Baltic Sea

UrduPoint.com

NATO's Air Command at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, said Friday it scrambled interceptors when Russian military planes were spotted over the Baltic Sea

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021)

"As Allied radars tracked three unknown aircraft leaving Kaliningrad, NATO's Combined Air Operations Centre at Uedem in Germany launched the allied fighter aircraft to intercept and identify them," the statement read.

The air command allegedly prevented two Il-22PP Mute aircraft, a Su-24 Fencer aircraft, and an IL-76 Candid transport aircraft from entering NATO's airspace.

The latter allegedly had neither flight plans nor transmit transponder codes.

"The air and sea lanes in this region are congested with large volumes of civilian traffic transiting through the area, so aircraft not following international air safety regulations pose a potential danger to civilian traffic," the alliance said.

The Russian side has repeatedly said that all its flights strictly comply with the international rules without trespassing upon other states' airspace.

