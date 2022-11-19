MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) NATO said that Russian aircraft performed "unsafe" overflight of the alliance's ships, when they were conducting "routine operations" in the Baltic Sea.

Two Russian fighter jets allegedly made an "unsafe and unprofessional approach" toward ships of Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 on November 17, at an altitude of 300 feet and a distance of 80 yards, NATO said in a statement on Friday.

"NATO deemed the interaction unsafe and unprofessional since it was conducted in a known danger area, which was activated for air defence training, and due to the aircraft altitude and proximity.

The interaction increased the risk of miscalculations, mistakes, and accidents," the statement read.

At the same time, NATO emphasized that the alliance "does not seek confrontation and poses no threat."

The Russian defense ministry has repeatedly said that all flights are carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace.