NATO Cold Response Drills in Arctic to Increase Tensions - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) NATO Cold Response military drills in the Arctic in early March will increase tensions and risks of incidents, Nikolai Korchunov, the ambassador-at-large of the Russian Foreign Ministry and a senior official of the Arctic Council, told Sputnik.

Some 35,000 troops from 28 countries will participate in NATO-led drills in early March.

"In the absence of a multilateral military dialogue in the Arctic, holding such a large-scale NATO exercise will increase tension, increase the risks of possible miscalculations and misinterpretation of intentions, random incidents and unintentional escalation.

The consequence of this is the weakening of regional security, the growth of conflict, the narrowing of the agenda for constructive interaction, which implies an atmosphere of trust and cooperation," Korchunov said.

Russia proposes to resume meetings between chiefs of general staffs of Arctic Council countries, Korchunov added.