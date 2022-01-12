NATO Collectively Preparing for Every Eventuality With Russia if Diplomacy Fails - Sherman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) NATO members are collectively preparing for every eventuality with Russia if it walks away from the proposed diplomacy path in relations with the alliance and Ukraine, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday.

"If Russia walks away, however, it will be quite apparent they were never serious about pursuing diplomacy at all. That is why collectively we are preparing forever for every eventuality," Sherman said during a press briefing.