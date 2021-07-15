NATO Command for Battle of Atlantic Declared Fully Operational

NATO's newest command and the only one located in the United States officially reached on Thursday its full operational capability with a mission to fight the Battle of Atlantic in any future armed conflict between the world's greatest powers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) NATO's newest command and the only one located in the United States officially reached on Thursday its full operational capability with a mission to fight the Battle of Atlantic in any future armed conflict between the world's greatest powers.

Joint Force Command (JFC) Norfolk comprises representatives from 21 nations and relies on the US Second Fleet, reactivated three years ago in response to a perceived growth of Russia's military threat, as its backbone.

"Today is the day we are declaring full operational capability... And it is the mission of this command to fight the Battle of the Atlantic in the event of armed conflict. Think about that for a minute," US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley at the ceremony.

Milley warned that the world may be entering "a period of potential instability" with "some nations, terrorist groups and rogue actors" challenging the existing international order established 76 years ago to prevent another global conflict.

"In 1945, people throughout the world said, 'Never Again.' So they set up processes and policies and laws, organizations that today we commonly refer to as the international order. And the goal is to prevent another great power war... That order is under intense and growing stress," Milley said.

He added that the key to a success in a potential new war is new military technologies and the US has 10 to 15 years to master them.

"There is a set of technologies that are driving fundamental change. And if we in the United States military, NATO... do not adapt and adopt these technologies, if we don't get there firstest and mostest, if we don't put the pedal to the metal and do this right over the next 10 to 15 years, we are condemning a future generation to what happened 76 years ago," he said.

He assured that the US is still the most powerful military in the world and warned any adversaries against attempts to challenge its resolve.