NATO Committed to Meaningful, Reciprocal Dialogue With Russia - US Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The NATO alliance is committed to engaging in meaningful and reciprocal dialogue with Russia to address security concerns in Eastern Europe, US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said on Tuesday.

"NATO is open and committed to a meaningful, reciprocal dialogue with Russia," Smith said during a telephone briefing previewing Wednesday's NATO-Russia security talks.

No NATO allies are currently feeling particularly optimistic or pessimistic about the upcoming meeting, Smith added.