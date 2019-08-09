UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Completes Upgrade Of Aegis Ashore Missile System In Romania

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:20 PM

NATO Completes Upgrade of Aegis Ashore Missile System in Romania

NATO completed on Friday a scheduled upgrade of a land-based Aegis Ashore ballistic missile system in Romania, which the military alliance said was purely defensive in nature

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) NATO completed on Friday a scheduled upgrade of a land-based Aegis Ashore ballistic missile system in Romania, which the military alliance said was purely defensive in nature.

"This update, which has been taking place across the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defence system fleet, did not provide any offensive capability to the Aegis Ashore missile defence system," the statement read.

A US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system was deployed to the Deveselu base for the time of the upgrade and will now be redeployed as planned.

NATO stressed the upgrade was part of the US European Phased Adaptive Approach to ballistic missile defense, announced in 2009. The Aegis Ashore station will track potential threats outside the bloc.

Russia has been concerned about the potential ability of US missile systems in Europe to fire Tomahawk long-range subsonic cruise missiles, banned under their bilateral treaty. The United States quit it in August.

Related Topics

NATO Fire Europe Alliance Romania United States August

Recent Stories

UK Real GDP Falls 0.2% in 2nd Quarter of 2019 Amid ..

28 minutes ago

SMTA, ADB host "Istanbul Roadshow" for Contractors ..

28 minutes ago

Sheikh Rashid announces suspending Thar Express se ..

5 minutes ago

Strict security arrangements planned for Eid-ul-Az ..

5 minutes ago

Traffic police chalk out plan for Eidul Azha

5 minutes ago

Firdous recounts multiple faults of Maryam Safdar ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.