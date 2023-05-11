UrduPoint.com

NATO Completing Largest Strategy Reform Since End Of Cold War - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2023 | 05:40 PM

NATO Completing Largest Strategy Reform Since End of Cold War - Reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) NATO is completing the largest reform of its strategy since the end of the Cold War, which implies the reorganization of its member forces and reaction methods, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The North Atlantic Alliance has sped up the production of its response strategy to new geopolitical challenges and is completing the reform of its general strategy designed to counter terrorism and the threat allegedly posed by Russia, the report said. This will become NATO's first unified strategy in the last 30 years.

The sources told the newspaper that the bloc is developing a document of about 4,000 pages.

It provides for changes to some military practices. In particular, the focus will shift from large interventions to the deployment of small battalions and the dispatch of regional experts, the report said.

The new plan is scheduled to be approved at the Vilnius summit in July.

In March, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Vilnius summit would be of great importance as new regional plans for deterrence and defense were due to be approved there. He specified that the alliance's members would conduct joint drills more frequently, deploy more high-readiness forces, as well as strengthen command and control structures.

