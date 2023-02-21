NATO Concerned About Possible Supplies of Weapons to Russia by China - Secretary General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) NATO is concerned about the possibility of China supplying weapons to Russia, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We are also increasingly concerned that China may be planning to provide lethal support for Russia's war," Stoltenberg said during a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Borrell, in turn, said on Tuesday that, during a conversation with Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi at the Munich Security Conference, Wang asked him why the possible supply of weapons by China to Russia was of concern for the Western countries that themselves supply weapons to Ukraine.

Borrell added that he "had to explain the big difference" to Wang, as well as why the Ukraine conflict poses a threat to Europe. The Chinese diplomat assured Borrell that China was not providing weapons to countries at war.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that China would face "real consequences" if Beijing decided to supply Russia with military assistance amid the Ukraine conflict.