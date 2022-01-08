UrduPoint.com

NATO Concerned Over Situation In Kazakhstan, Urges For End To Violence - Stoltenberg

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2022 | 12:30 AM

NATO urges parties to the conflict in Kazakhstan to stop violence as the situation is a cause of concern, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) NATO urges parties to the conflict in Kazakhstan to stop violence as the situation is a cause of concern, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

"NATO allies and NATO are following the situation in Kazakhstan very closely. We are concerned, we regret the loss of lives and of course it is important that violence ends and that human rights are resected, including the right of peaceful demonstration and freedom of expression," Stoltenberg said at a briefing following a virtual meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers.

People have been protesting in Kazakhstan since a twofold increase in gas prices on January 1.

Despite the government's attempts to manage the situation and promises to decrease prices, peaceful protests turned into clashes with law enforcement officers in several regions of the republic, including the largest city of Almaty. The government introduced an internet blackout and declared a country-wide state of emergency. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for the CSTO's assistance in resolving the issue. The first contingent of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces arrived to Kazakhstan on Thursday.

