NATO Concerned Over Situation in Persian Gulf - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) NATO is concerned over the situation in the Persian Gulf and Iran is likely to be discussed at the alliance's defense ministerial, although it is not on the official agenda of the meeting, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday.

"We are concerned about the situation in the Gulf, and we are also concerned about Iran's destabilizing activities in the region ... We welcome the fact that even though Iran is not formally on the agenda for the defense ministerial meeting, I expect that Iran will be discussed, both in the meeting and in the bilateral meetings that take place on the margins of the defense ministerial meeting," Stoltenberg told a press conference.