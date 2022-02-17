NATO Concerned Russia Trying to Stage Pretext to Attack Ukraine - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) NATO is concerned that Russia is trying to stage a pretext for an armed attack against Ukraine, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"We are concerned that Russia is trying to stage a pretext for an armed attack against Ukraine. It is still no certainty about the Russian intentions, we don't know what will happen," Stoltenberg told a press conference.