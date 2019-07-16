UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Concludes Annual Anti-Submarine Exercise In Norwegian Sea

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 11:00 PM

NATO Concludes Annual Anti-Submarine Exercise in Norwegian Sea

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) NATO has completed an annual submarine-hunting exercise in the Norwegian Sea, the alliance's Standing Maritime Group One announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"Under the command of US Navy Rear Admiral Edward Cashman, NATO units completed an intense and challenging training exercise with surface ships, maritime patrol aircraft, helicopters and submarines in the North Atlantic, off the coast of Andenes, Norway," the release said.

The "Dynamic Mongoose" (DYMON 2019) was designed to test anti-submarine warfare capabilities of participating NATO countries in unpredictable sea state and weather conditions in the region.

The exercise included eight maritime patrol aircraft, 8 helicopters, 4 submarines and seven warships, according to the release.

Standing Maritime Group One provided the guided-missile destroyer Gravely, the UK frigate Westminster and the Turkish frigate Gokova.

Related Topics

UK NATO Weather Norway Alliance 2019

Recent Stories

Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services t ..

17 minutes ago

Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, cites more clarity o ..

17 minutes ago

President confers Order of Independence on Ambassa ..

32 minutes ago

Speaker of New Zealand Parliament receives UAE you ..

32 minutes ago

Du boosts customers’ 5G futures with UAE’s fir ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Police help 52 Omani pilgrims involved i ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.