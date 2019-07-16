NATO Concludes Annual Anti-Submarine Exercise in Norwegian Sea

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) NATO has completed an annual submarine-hunting exercise in the Norwegian Sea, the alliance's Standing Maritime Group One announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"Under the command of US Navy Rear Admiral Edward Cashman, NATO units completed an intense and challenging training exercise with surface ships, maritime patrol aircraft, helicopters and submarines in the North Atlantic, off the coast of Andenes, Norway," the release said.

The "Dynamic Mongoose" (DYMON 2019) was designed to test anti-submarine warfare capabilities of participating NATO countries in unpredictable sea state and weather conditions in the region.

The exercise included eight maritime patrol aircraft, 8 helicopters, 4 submarines and seven warships, according to the release.

Standing Maritime Group One provided the guided-missile destroyer Gravely, the UK frigate Westminster and the Turkish frigate Gokova.