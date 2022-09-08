UrduPoint.com

NATO Condemns Alleged Iranian Cyberattack On Albania, Vows To Support Tirana

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 10:05 PM

NATO condemns the recent cyberattack on Albania's information infrastructure and will support Tirana in strengthening its cyberdefense capabilities, the alliance said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) NATO condemns the recent cyberattack on Albania's information infrastructure and will support Tirana in strengthening its cyberdefense capabilities, the alliance said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Albania accused Iran of attempting a cyberattack against its government services in mid-July and broke off diplomatic relations with the country, giving Iranian diplomats a day to leave the country. Later in the day, US and UK officials also concluded that Iran was responsible for the cyberattack. The Iranian Foreign Ministry, in turn, called Tirana's decision short-sighted and said that all the accusations against Tehran were unfounded.

"Allies acknowledge the statements by Albania and other Allies attributing the responsibility for the cyber attack to the Government of Iran. We strongly condemn such malicious cyber activities designed to destabilise and harm the security of an Ally, and disrupt the daily lives of citizens. NATO and Allies support Albania in strengthening its cyber defence capabilities to withstand and repel such malicious cyber activities in the future," NATO said in a statement.

Relations between Tehran and Tirana significantly deteriorated in 2014, when Albania hosted around 3,000 members of the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), banned by Tehran as terrorist due to its intention to overthrow the official Iranian government.

In 2018, Tirana accused Tehran of preparing terrorist attacks during a World Cup qualifying match between Albania and Israel, and expelled a number of Iranian diplomats. Tehran, in turn, said that Tirana had made false claims under pressure from the US and Israel.

In January 2022, top Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani was killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad. A number of Iranian officials then mentioned in their speeches "a small but evil country" trying to bring down the Iranian government. The state was believed to be Albania due to its support of PMOI refugees and Iranian opposition.

