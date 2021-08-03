UrduPoint.com

NATO Condemns Attack On Oil Tanker, Calls On Iran To Respect Int'l Obligations

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization joined a chorus of condemnation on Tuesday of Iran's alleged attack on the commercial oil tanker MV Mercer Street, urging Tehran to respect its international obligations

On July 29, the Japanese-owned vessel was attacked off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea, resulting in the deaths of two crew members, citizens of Romania and the United Kingdom. According to media reports, the vessel could be tied to an Israeli billionaire. Israel blamed Iran for the attack, while Tehran denied its involvement.

"We join Allies in strongly condemning the recent fatal attack on the MV Mercer Street off the coast of Oman, and express our condolences to Romania and the United Kingdom for the losses they have suffered," the acting NATO spokesperson said in a release.

The spokesperson noted that all NATO allies count on freedom of navigation and must be protected in accordance with international law.

"The United Kingdom, the United States, and Romania have concluded that Iran is highly likely responsible for this incident. Allies remain concerned by Iran's destabilizing actions in the region, and call on Tehran to respect its international obligations," the spokesperson added.

After years of tensions over the broken nuclear deal between Western nations and Iran, the attack is reported to be the first recorded deadly hit on a merchant ship in the region.

