NATO Conducted 17% More Military Exercises In Arctic - Russia's Northern Fleet

Fri 27th December 2019 | 07:27 PM

NATO Conducted 17% More Military Exercises in Arctic - Russia's Northern Fleet

NATO is actively increasing the combat training of its troops in the Arctic, intelligence activities are growing, Russian Northern Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Alexander Moiseyev said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) NATO is actively increasing the combat training of its troops in the Arctic, intelligence activities are growing, Russian Northern Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Alexander Moiseyev said Friday.

"In the Arctic, the intensity and scale of activities of operational and combat training of the NATO Armed Forces continued to increase.

Their total number increased by 17 percent. Intelligence activities intensified by 15 percent," Moiseyev said during a a conference call in the Defense Ministry.

