NATO Conducts More Drills Under Pretext of Containing Russia in Arctic - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The United States and other NATO member states have boosted the intensity of military drills near the northern borders of Russia under a false pretext of containing Moscow in the Arctic, Russian First Deputy Defense Minister Gen. Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday.

"In recent years, the US and other NATO countries have become more active in implementing a set of measures to strengthen the northern flank of the alliance [NATO], including an increase in military training activities conducted near our [Russian] northern borders under the pretext of containing Russia in the Arctic," Gerasimov said at a briefing for foreign attaches.

The military official added that the Russian presence in the Arctic is aimed at ensuring the security and economic development of the region, and not at demonstrating military might.

Gerasimov also said that Russia has a legal right to "establish rules for navigation in waters under its jurisdiction" and monitor their implementation by foreign countries.

According to the general, NATO-led military drills near Russian borders are provocative and include non-NATO countries more often.

"The training activities of the alliance's troops are being carried out with a clearly expressed anti-Russian orientation, and they increasingly involve non-alliance countries. There is an increase in provocative activities near the Russian borders," Gerasimov said.

The military official also noted significant growth in the defense budgets of NATO countries and their military potential, including in the field of missile defense.