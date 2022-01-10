UrduPoint.com

NATO Confident Effective Dialogue With Russia Possible - Stoltenberg

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2022 | 03:20 PM

NATO Confident Effective Dialogue With Russia Possible - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that effective dialogue between the alliance and Russia is possible but NATO needs to be ready if Moscow "chooses confrontation."

"We are working hard for a peaceful political path, and therefore we are ready to continue to work with Russia to find this path, this peaceful solution.

At the same time, we need to be prepared for that Russia once again chooses to use arms force, chooses confrontation," Stoltenberg told a press conference, adding that NATO is going into talks with Russia this week "in good faith" and is ready to listen to Moscow's concerns.

Stoltenberg also said that he does not expect this week's meetings to "solve all the problems" but it is necessary to start a dialogue to avoid a conflict.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Same Alliance All

Recent Stories

China's Green Transition Not Going Smoothly - Russ ..

China's Green Transition Not Going Smoothly - Russian Trade Representative

4 minutes ago
 Local body elections in Islamabad to be conducted ..

Local body elections in Islamabad to be conducted through EVM: Shibli Faraz

4 minutes ago
 India reports 179,723 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 179,723 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 Putin Says Kazakhstan Faced Threat to Statehood Ca ..

Putin Says Kazakhstan Faced Threat to Statehood Caused by Destructive Forces

4 minutes ago
 Ningyo Art & Beauty exhibition starts on Tuesday

Ningyo Art & Beauty exhibition starts on Tuesday

7 minutes ago
 Fawad greets Hafiz Farhat on appointment as advise ..

Fawad greets Hafiz Farhat on appointment as adviser to CM Punjab

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.