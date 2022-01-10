NATO Confident Effective Dialogue With Russia Possible - Stoltenberg

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that effective dialogue between the alliance and Russia is possible but NATO needs to be ready if Moscow "chooses confrontation."

"We are working hard for a peaceful political path, and therefore we are ready to continue to work with Russia to find this path, this peaceful solution.

At the same time, we need to be prepared for that Russia once again chooses to use arms force, chooses confrontation," Stoltenberg told a press conference, adding that NATO is going into talks with Russia this week "in good faith" and is ready to listen to Moscow's concerns.

Stoltenberg also said that he does not expect this week's meetings to "solve all the problems" but it is necessary to start a dialogue to avoid a conflict.