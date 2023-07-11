Open Menu

NATO Confirms Georgia Has Right To Join Alliance

Published July 11, 2023

Georgia has a right to join NATO but with the Membership Action Plan (MAP) and an integral part of this process, the alliance said in its communique on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Georgia has a right to join NATO but with the Membership Action Plan (MAP) and an integral part of this process, the alliance said in its communique on Tuesday.

"We reiterate the decision made at the 2008 Bucharest Summit that Georgia will become a member of the Alliance with the Membership Action Plan (MAP) as an integral part of the process; we reaffirm all elements of that decision, as well as subsequent decisions," the communique said.

NATO also decided to step up political and practical support to strengthen Moldova's resilience and political independence "in light of the deteriorating security environment".

"NATO will continue to provide practical assistance through the enhanced Defence Capacity Building Package, as Moldova works to strengthen its security and defence capabilities and modernise its Armed Forces," NATO said.

