UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Confirms Tracking Russian Aircraft Over Baltic Sea On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 10:20 PM

NATO Confirms Tracking Russian Aircraft Over Baltic Sea on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) NATO jets were scrambled on Tuesday to identify a Russian aircraft that closely approached the Allied airspace, a NATO official told Sputnik.

"A Russian aircraft, escorted by at least one Russian fighter jet, was tracked over the Baltic Sea earlier today," the official said.

"Jets from NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission scrambled to identify the aircraft which flew close to Allied airspace," he stressed, adding that once identification of the aircraft had taken place, the NATO jets returned to their base.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that a NATO F-18 combat jet attempted to approach a plane carrying Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu over the Baltic Sea, but it was forced away by two Su-27 fighters escorting the minister's aircraft.

Related Topics

NATO Russia From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

5 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

6 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

12 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

12 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

12 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

22 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.