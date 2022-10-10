NATO Considering Aggression Against Belarus - Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) NATO and several European countries are considering various options for possible aggression against Belarus, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

"In the West, the opinion is being spread that the Belarusian military will directly enter into a special military operation on the territory of Ukraine.

Under the influence of this fake news, the military-political leadership of the North Atlantic Alliance and a number of European countries are already openly considering options for possible aggression against our country, up to a nuclear strike," Lukashenko told military officials, as quoted by the Belta news agency.

The president also said that there should be no war on the Belarusian territory, and the military leadership needs to do everything to avoid it.