UrduPoint.com

NATO Considering Increasing Presence In Eastern Flank On Long-term Basis - Stoltenberg

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2022 | 08:48 PM

NATO Considering Increasing Presence in Eastern Flank on Long-term Basis - Stoltenberg

NATO is considering the possibility of increasing its presence in the eastern flank of the alliance on a long-term basis, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) NATO is considering the possibility of increasing its presence in the eastern flank of the alliance on a long-term basis, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

"We are considering a more longer-term adjustment so our posture, our presence in eastern part of the alliance, No final decision has been made on that but there is a process now going on within NATO also of course in close consultations with our military commanders, to adjust our presence in the eastern part of the alliance to further strengthen our deterrence and defense," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

Related Topics

NATO Alliance

Recent Stories

Global Diamond Jewelry Sales Rose by 29% in 2021 - ..

Global Diamond Jewelry Sales Rose by 29% in 2021 - Study

3 minutes ago
 EU Refuses to Comment on Recent Talks Between Puti ..

EU Refuses to Comment on Recent Talks Between Putin, Xi

3 minutes ago
 Illicit financial flows from developing countries ..

Illicit financial flows from developing countries deplete resources: Prime Minis ..

3 minutes ago
 Senegalese pack streets to welcome victorious Cup ..

Senegalese pack streets to welcome victorious Cup of Nations team

3 minutes ago
 RIO Dera inquired after health of ailing journalis ..

RIO Dera inquired after health of ailing journalist

15 minutes ago
 CPEC entered into next phase after PM's China visi ..

CPEC entered into next phase after PM's China visit: Awan

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>