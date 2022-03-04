UrduPoint.com

NATO Considering 'Significant' Increase Of Presence In Eastern Flank - Stoltenberg

NATO Considering 'Significant' Increase of Presence in Eastern Flank - Stoltenberg

NATO is considering a "significant" increase of its presence in the alliance's eastern flank amid current events in Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday

"Today we have some presence in the eastern allied countries, we have the battle groups in the Baltic countries and Poland, we have some presence also in Romania and in the southeast.

We are now seriously considering a significant increase of that presence, both in more troops with more air defense with deterrence through defense," Stoltenberg said after an extraordinary meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

