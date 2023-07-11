Open Menu

NATO Considers China's Policies Challenge To Interests Of Alliance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 10:17 PM

NATO Considers China's Policies Challenge to Interests of Alliance

NATO considers China's policies to be a challenge to the security and interests of the alliance, NATO said in its communique on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) NATO considers China's policies to be a challenge to the security and interests of the alliance, NATO said in its communique on Tuesday.

"The People's Republic of China's (PRC) stated ambitions and coercive policies challenge our interests, security and values.

We remain open to constructive engagement with the PRC, including to build reciprocal transparency, with a view to safeguarding the Alliance's security interests. We continue to be confronted by cyber, space, hybrid and other asymmetric threats, and by the malicious use of emerging and disruptive technologies," the communique said.

