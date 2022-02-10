NATO Considers Deploying Battle Groups in Romania - Stoltenberg

NATO is considering the possibility of deploying battle groups in Romania near the Black Sea, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) NATO is considering the possibility of deploying battle groups in Romania near the Black Sea, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"We are also now looking into whether we should have a more long-term change in our posture in the eastern part of the alliance.

Today we have battle groups in the Baltic countries and Poland. The UK is leading the battle group in Estonia but also increasing its presence in Poland but now we are considering to have similar battle groups for instance in the Black Sea region in Romania," Stoltenberg told a briefing.