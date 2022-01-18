NATO Considers Diversification of Gas Supplies Important - Stoltenberg

(@FahadShabbir)

NATO considers diversification of gas supplies important, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday when discussing the Nord Stream 2 project

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) NATO considers diversification of gas supplies important, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday when discussing the Nord Stream 2 project.

"There are different views among NATO allies on the issue of the Nord Stream 2 but all allies agree on the importance of diversification of sources of supply for energy for many reasons.

For environmental reasons but also for security reasons. So this is an issue that has been addressed in NATO and we are encouraging our allies to diversify their supplies," Stoltenberg told a press conference.