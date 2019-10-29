UrduPoint.com
NATO Considers Investing In Albanian Naval Base - Stoltenberg

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is looking into investing in a naval base in Albania, NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday during a meeting with Albanian President Ilir Meta.

Earlier this month, the idea was put forward by Albanian Defense Minister Olta Xhacka in an official letter.

"First of all, Albania plays an important role in NATO, this is important for Albania, its important for NATO, and as I mentioned we now have a program where we invest in and operate an airbase in Albania. So far, no decision has been taken on any additional investments in a naval base, but this is something which is assessed by our military authorities and our military experts and based on that NATO will make decisions," Stoltenberg said.

The NATO is currently financing the renovation of Kucove Air Base in central Albania, which will be the alliance's first airbase in the western Balkans.

