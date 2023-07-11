NATO Considers Russia Most Significant, Direct Security Threat - Communique

NATO considers Russia the most significant and direct threat to the security of the alliance, NATO said in its communique published at the Vilnius summit on Tuesday

"The Russian Federation is the most significant and direct threat to Allies' security and to peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area," the communique read.