NATO Constantly Assesses If Additional Measures Needed on Eastern Borders of Alliance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) NATO constantly assesses whether additional measures are needed on the eastern flank of the alliance, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"We are constantly assessing our presence in the eastern part of the alliance, we have significantly increased our presence in the land, in the sea, and in the air," Stoltenberg told reporters after the meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Brussels.