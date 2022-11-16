NATO Consultations on Incident in Poland Not Under Article 4 of NATO Treaty - Berlin

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Consultations on the incident in Poland are not a convocation on the basis of Article 4 of the NATO treaty, German foreign ministry spokesman Christian Wagner said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Poland had triggered Article 4 of The North Atlantic Treaty to convene its NATO allies for consultations on possible threats to its sovereignty and territorial integrity after missiles, presumably fired from the Ukraine conflict zone, fell on its territory. According to this clause of the treaty, if any member state feels a threat to its territorial integrity and sovereignty, it can initiate consultations with other member states within the framework of NATO.

"The fact that the NATO Council has met today is not a consultation under Article 4 of the alliance's treaty, but an ordinary meeting," Wagner stressed.

On Tuesday, a missile reportedly fell in Poland's region bordering Ukraine, killing two people. The Polish Foreign Ministry alleged that it was a Russian-made missile. US President Joe Biden after an emergency meeting with the leaders of NATO countries, including the German chancellor, at the G20 Summit told reporters that the missile was unlikely to have been fired from Russia.

The Russian defense ministry said no strikes had been carried out on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border and the debris on photos released on the internet looked nothing like Russian weapons.