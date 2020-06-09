UrduPoint.com
NATO Consulting With US, All Allies On Military Posture Presence In Europe - Stoltenberg

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 01:22 AM

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that he does not comment on media leakages, including that the United States may pull out a third of its troops from Germany, but noted that NATO is consulting with Washington - and all allies - about its military presence in Europe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that he does not comment on media leakages, including that the United States may pull out a third of its troops from Germany, but noted that NATO is consulting with Washington - and all allies - about its military presence in Europe.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump directed the Defense Department to move 9,500 US troops from Germany or nearly a third of the contingent in that country.

"I can never comment on media leakages and media speculation but what I can say is that we are constantly consulting with the United States, with all the NATO allies on the military posture presence in Europe," Stoltenberg said.

On Monday, a spokesman for the German government said Berlin had not received an official confirmation of the planned US troop reduction in the country.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in an interview with Bild that relations between Washington and Berlin were complicated in light of recent reports that the United States would withdraw part of its troops from Germany.

Maas said if the United States eventually does remove a portion of its troops, Germany will take the move into account, but added Berlin has appreciated the cooperation that had developed over the decades with the US armed forces.

At present, 34,500 US troops are stationed in Germany as well as 17,000 US civilians and 12,000 German citizens who work at military bases in the country.

