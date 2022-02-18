NATO Contingent in Lithuania Receives German Reinforcements - Bundeswehr

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The NATO contingent stationed in Lithuania has received another reinforcements from Germany, the German armed forces said on Thursday.

On Monday, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said that German reinforcements will arrive in the country in response "to the increasing aggression of the Russian military activity by Ukraine's borders and the deteriorating security situation in the Baltics." The first small  reinforcement contingent arrived in the country on Monday.

"The first large marching group of the Bundeswehr reinforcements reached the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battle Group Lithuania today," the Bundeswehr posted on Twitter.

It added that the reinforcement were met by Commander of the NATO eFP Battle Group, Lt Col Daniel Andra, in Rukla.

Russia has been facing a wave of Western criticism in recent months over build-up of troops along Ukrainian borders in alleged preparation of invasion. Moscow has repeatedly dismissed these allegations, pointing out NATO's increased activities increased activities near its own borders and Kiev's military aggression against the breakaway Donbas region.

