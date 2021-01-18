UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Continues Providing Support To Afghan Security Forces - Stoltenberg

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 08:53 PM

NATO Continues Providing Support to Afghan Security Forces - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has assured Afghan President Ashraf Ghani of the alliance's continued assistance to the country's security forces during a conversation on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has assured Afghan President Ashraf Ghani of the alliance's continued assistance to the country's security forces during a conversation on Monday.

The discussion took place in the wake of the announcement by the United States to reduce its military presence in the country. Last week, the US Department of Defense announced that it intends to cut its Afghan force to 2,500 troops, following a directive of outgoing President Donald Trump.

"Spoke with [Ashraf Ghani] about the #Afghanistan peace process.

#NATO's position has not changed & our presence is conditions based. We continue helping the Afghan security forces to ensure Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for international terrorism," Stoltenberg tweeted.

On February 29, 2020, the United States and the Taliban movement signed a peace deal in Doha, giving a jolt to the intra-Afghan negotiations, which were launched back in September. In December, The Taliban and Kabul announced that they had come to an agreement on the framework of the talks, paving the way for discussions to be held on substantive issues.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Kabul Trump Doha Alliance United States February September December 2020 Ashraf Ghani Agreement

Recent Stories

Emirates Arabian Horse Breeders Championship 2021 ..

8 minutes ago

Eight violations of COVID-19 guidelines detected i ..

38 minutes ago

Pence Pays Tribute to Martin Luther King on 92nd B ..

10 seconds ago

Broadsheet case exposes Sharif's family 76 propert ..

13 seconds ago

MPAs concerned over increasing cases of child abdu ..

15 seconds ago

CDA to complete PWD underpass by end of April

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.