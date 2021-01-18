NATO Continues Providing Support to Afghan Security Forces - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has assured Afghan President Ashraf Ghani of the alliance's continued assistance to the country's security forces during a conversation on Monday

The discussion took place in the wake of the announcement by the United States to reduce its military presence in the country. Last week, the US Department of Defense announced that it intends to cut its Afghan force to 2,500 troops, following a directive of outgoing President Donald Trump.

"Spoke with [Ashraf Ghani] about the #Afghanistan peace process.

#NATO's position has not changed & our presence is conditions based. We continue helping the Afghan security forces to ensure Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for international terrorism," Stoltenberg tweeted.

On February 29, 2020, the United States and the Taliban movement signed a peace deal in Doha, giving a jolt to the intra-Afghan negotiations, which were launched back in September. In December, The Taliban and Kabul announced that they had come to an agreement on the framework of the talks, paving the way for discussions to be held on substantive issues.