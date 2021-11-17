NATO Continues to Manipulate People in Europe, Accusing Russia of Interference - Moscow

NATO continues to manipulate the population of Europe, accusing Russia of interfering in the affairs of other states without providing any evidence, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

"Unfortunately, the alliance continues information manipulation of the population of European countries, convincing people that our country and its aggressive behavior is the source of instability on the continent. Recently, the alliance's secretary general used for this a meeting of the 73rd session of the Northern Council, where he again repeated accusations against our country of interference in the affairs of other countries, which had already become part of his bad tradition, and again he did not cite any facts," Zakharova said at a briefing, commenting on the statements of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about Russia's "aggressive behavior.

According to Zakharova, Russia is not the culprit of the tension.

"The allies in the North Atlantic bloc have done everything to recreate the dividing lines on the continent. NATO members are ready to do anything, except for substantive consideration of ways to reduce political tension," she said.