NATO Continues to Protect Allies 75 Years After WWII - Secretary General

NATO has been continuously ensuring its member states' security for the 75 years since the end of World War II, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a video address on Friday, commemorating the victory over Nazi Germany

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) NATO has been continuously ensuring its member states' security for the 75 years since the end of World War II, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a video address on Friday, commemorating the victory over Nazi Germany.

The 75th anniversary of WWII is observed annually on May 8 in Europe and May 9 in the post-Soviet countries.

"Today we mark 75 years since the guns fell silent in Europe and the streets filled with cheers. We remember all those who sacrificed for our freedom and we thank our armed forces who continue to keep us safe in today's unpredictable world," Stoltenberg said.

He added that the alliance "was forged from the ruins of war, built on an unbreakable bond between Europe and North America."

NATO continues to provide mutual support and is willing to defend its allies, Stoltenberg added.