NATO Continues to Support Turkey on Syria - Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) NATO will continue to support Turkey militarily amid war on its border with Syria, the alliance's secretary general said Monday after a meeting with the Turkish president.

"Turkey is the ally most affected by the turmoil and violence in Syria ... NATO will continue to support Turkey with a range of different measures," Jens Stoltenberg told reporters.

The NATO chief said at a joint press conference in Brussels that NATO allies would continue to supply his country with missile systems and maintain air and naval presence in the region.

NATO has also been investing heavily in military facilities in Turkey, including naval bases and radar sites.

He estimated that over $5 billion was spent on crucial infrastructure over the years.

"All of this demonstrates NATO's strong commitment to Turkey's security," Stoltenberg said.

Fighting escalated last month on the Turkish border with northwestern Syria after Ankara-backed militants attacked Syrian government positions in Idlib. Dozens of Turkish troops were killed in ensuing clashes.

Russia said Turkish forces were not supposed to be in the area and accused Ankara of failing to separate jihadists from the Syrian opposition, a claim denied by Turkey.