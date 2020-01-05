UrduPoint.com
NATO Convenes Emergency Meeting On Monday Amid Rising Tensions In Middle East - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 10:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has convened an emergency meeting of the alliance to take place on Monday at 15:00 CET (14:00 GMT) amid rising tensions in the middle East, Austrian newspaper Der Standard has reported on Sunday.

The agenda of the meeting will focus on the situation in Iraq following the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force, in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport on Friday.

Earlier on Sunday, Iraq's parliament approved a resolution calling on the government to end military cooperation with US-led coalition forces. Iraqi lawmakers also voiced their support to end the foreign military presence in Iraq, including the country's airspace and territorial waters.

