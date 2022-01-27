NATO Conveyed Written Proposals to Russia - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) NATO conveyed its written proposals to Russia earlier in the day in parallel with the United Dtates, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"Today, NATO has conveyed our written proposals to Russia. We've done so in parallel with the US," Stoltenberg said at a press conference.

"Russia should also withdraw its forces from Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova where they deployed without these countries consent," he added.