NATO Cooperating With Microsoft In Fight Against Cyberattacks - Secretary General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) NATO is working closely with microsoft and other tech giants to combat cyberattacks against NATO members and Ukraine, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"NATO and Microsoft exchange information to mitigate the effects of malware attacks on Allies and on Ukraine," Stoltenberg said at the NATO Cyber Defence Pledge Conference in Italy.

The cooperation between NATO countries and tech companies has expanded to draw in not only tech giants like Amazon but also social networks such as YouTube, Stoltenberg said.

"And we also work closely with private companies, which have played a key role in defending Ukrainian cyberspace. Starlink satellites enable secure communications and internet access," he added.

At the NATO summit in Spain at the end of June, the allies agreed to strengthen the position of the alliance in cyberspace and advocated the application of international law in this area.

