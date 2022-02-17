UrduPoint.com

NATO Cooperation With Sweden, Finland Important Amid Security Crisis - Stoltenberg

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2022 | 03:38 PM

NATO's cooperation with the European Union, Sweden and Finland is more important than even amid the security crisis in Europe, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) NATO's cooperation with the European Union, Sweden and Finland is more important than even amid the security crisis in Europe, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"We meet at a critical time for the European security the Ukrainian crisis makes NATO's cooperation with the EU and with our close partners Finland and Sweden more important than ever," Stoltenberg told NATO defense ministers.

More Stories From World

>