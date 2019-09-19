UrduPoint.com
NATO Corrects Mistake In Article About 'Recent Events' In Non-Existent 'Sea Of Asimov'

Thu 19th September 2019

NATO has corrected a mistake in its article about a maritime expert who referred to "recent events" in the non-existent "Sea of Asimov," finally letting readers know that the piece actually meant the Sea of Azov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) NATO has corrected a mistake in its article about a maritime expert who referred to "recent events" in the non-existent "Sea of Asimov," finally letting readers know that the piece actually meant the Sea of Azov.

Previously, the article "Why is it important to safeguard free access to the seas? Discover the role of a NATO maritime expert" argued that "recent events in the Persian Gulf and Sea of Asimov have demonstrated the need for naval power and for NATO forces' to be able to find and destroy mines."

The article did not explain where the "Sea of Asimov" is located and what "recent events" requiring "naval power" took place there.

Published on the NATO website on September 18, the piece was updated on Thursday morning.

The Kerch Strait, connecting the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, was rocked by a naval incident in last November. Back then, Ukraine's Berdyansk and Nikopol gunboats, along with the Yany Kapu tugboat, illegally crossed the Russian maritime border in the Black Sea.

Russia seized the Ukrainian vessels and detained the sailors after they failed to respond to a demand to stop. After the incident, a criminal case on illegal border crossing was opened in Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the incident a provocation, noting that apart from 22 sailors, there were also two Ukrainian Security Service officers aboard who actually led the special operation. At the same time, Putin stressed that the Russian border guards did what they must do to protect the state border. The president said the provocation could have been linked to then-President Petro Poroshenko's attempt to boost his low approval ratings ahead of the presidential election.

Earlier in September, all 24 crew members were allowed to leave Russia under a deal on the simultaneous release of detainees with Ukraine.

