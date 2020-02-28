NATO Council Convenes on Friday to Discuss Syria Developments - Stoltenberg

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The NATO Council will hold a meeting on Friday to discuss the situation in Syria at Turkey's request amid the escalation, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced.

"Today, the #NATO Council meets at Turkey's request to consult under Article 4 of NATO's founding Washington Treaty on the situation in Syria," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

Under Article 4, any NATO ally may request consultations if it believes its territorial integrity, political independence or security is threatened.