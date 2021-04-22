NATO Council Fully Supports Czech Republic In Situation Around Vrbetice Explosions

NATO Atlantic Council stands in full solidarity with the Czech Republic, which briefed its allies on the 2014 explosion in the Vrbetice town that involved "activities by Russian operatives," NATO said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) NATO Atlantic Council stands in full solidarity with the Czech Republic, which briefed its allies on the 2014 explosion in the Vrbetice town that involved "activities by Russian operatives," NATO said on Thursday.

"Allies express deep concern over the destabilising actions Russia continues to carry out across the Euro-Atlantic area, including on Alliance territory, and stand in full solidarity with the Czech Republic," NATO said in a statement.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on April 17 that the country's authorities suspected Russian intelligence services of involvement in an explosion at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica in 2014. The Kremlin called these accusations outrageous and unfounded.

Eighteen Russian diplomats were expelled from the Czech Republic. In response, Russia declared 20 employees of the Czech Embassy personae non gratae.