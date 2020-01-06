NATO Council to Convene in Brussels on Monday Over Situation in Middle East

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 07:57 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) ambassadors are set to meet later on Monday at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels to discuss the escalation of tensions in the middle East, the NATO said in a press release.

On Sunday, the Austrian newspaper Der Standard reported that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had convened an emergency meeting of the alliance to take place on Monday 15.00 local time (14:00 GMT) amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

"The North Atlantic Council at Ambassadorial level will meet this afternoon at NATO Headquarters in Brussels," the press release read.

The agenda of the meeting will focus on the situation in Iraq following the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force, in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport on Friday.

The North Atlantic Council adopts all key political decisions within NATO. Meetings are chaired by the secretary general and held at the level of ambassadors, foreign and defense ministers, or at the summit level. All the decisions are taken by consensus.

