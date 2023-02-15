UrduPoint.com

NATO Countries Agree Long-Term Guidelines For Military Planning

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 07:28 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) NATO defense ministers have agreed a framework for military planning that will drive capability changes of the alliance for years to come, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday.

"Allies agreed new guidance for NATO's defense planning. This reflects the reality that we live in a more dangerous world," the NATO chief said after a ministerial meeting in Brussels.

"NATO defense planning will drive capability changes for the years to come and ensure that our deterrence and defense remain strong and credible," the Norwegian added.

The two-day meeting began at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Tuesday. It is being attended by two aspiring member nations, Sweden and Finland, as well as Ukraine.

The ministers addressed ways to boost their industrial capacity and replenish stockpiles of armaments and munitions after sending weapons to Ukraine. They also agreed to set up a coordination cell for protecting critical undersea infrastructure and increase national defense spending.

Related Topics

NATO World Ukraine Brussels Alliance Belgium Sweden Finland

