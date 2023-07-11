NATO countries have agreed on wording in the declaration on Ukraine's path to the membership in the alliance, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) NATO countries have agreed on wording in the declaration on Ukraine's path to the membership in the alliance, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to Reuters, Ukraine will be invited to join NATO when all allies agree on it and when Kiev meets all the conditions.