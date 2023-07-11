Open Menu

NATO Countries Agree On Wording In Declaration On Ukraine's Path To Membership - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 08:17 PM

NATO Countries Agree on Wording in Declaration on Ukraine's Path to Membership - Reports

NATO countries have agreed on wording in the declaration on Ukraine's path to the membership in the alliance, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) NATO countries have agreed on wording in the declaration on Ukraine's path to the membership in the alliance, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to Reuters, Ukraine will be invited to join NATO when all allies agree on it and when Kiev meets all the conditions.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Kiev Alliance All

Recent Stories

General Women&#039;s Union organises discussion on ..

General Women&#039;s Union organises discussion on &#039;Gender Dimensions of Cl ..

3 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

1 minute ago
 PAC disposes audit objection on Lahore-Sialkot mot ..

PAC disposes audit objection on Lahore-Sialkot motorway construction

1 minute ago
 Syria Can Close Cross-Border Aid Access After UNSC ..

Syria Can Close Cross-Border Aid Access After UNSC Vetoed Russia Resolution - Ne ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) commends government' ..

Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) commends government's endeavours of renewing agrib ..

7 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah vows to e ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah vows to eliminate dacoits, foresees Bil ..

7 minutes ago
Over Rs. 63bln disbursed among seven million benef ..

Over Rs. 63bln disbursed among seven million beneficiaries under Benazir Kafalat ..

8 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Music &amp; Arts Foundation inaugurates ..

Abu Dhabi Music &amp; Arts Foundation inaugurates ‘Art at Embassies’ in Pari ..

19 minutes ago
 Sweden Expects Its NATO Membership Bid Ratified in ..

Sweden Expects Its NATO Membership Bid Ratified in 'Days or Weeks' - Minister

7 minutes ago
 Stone crusher owners booked under terrorism act

Stone crusher owners booked under terrorism act

5 minutes ago
 DPO chairs peace committee meeting ahead of Muharr ..

DPO chairs peace committee meeting ahead of Muharram

5 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry urges i ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World