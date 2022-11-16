UrduPoint.com

NATO Countries Believe Turkey Created 'Awkward' Situation For Alliance - Finnish Minister

November 16, 2022

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Many NATO member states are not satisfied with Turkey's delay in ratifying the Finnish and Swedish accession protocols, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Wednesday.

"As for Turkey, the goal is to hold the next trilateral meeting with Turkey and Sweden very soon. We are not alone on this issue.

Many NATO countries find the situation a little awkward in terms of NATO's open door policy," Haavisto told reporters.

On May 18, three months after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality. Their accession protocols have already been ratified by all NATO members except Hungary and Turkey.

