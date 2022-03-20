UrduPoint.com

Published March 20, 2022

NATO Countries Continue to Increase Support for Ukraine in All Areas - Secretary General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) NATO's member states are increasing support for Ukraine, including in military, humanitarian and financial areas, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday.

"NATO allies are stepping up their support to Ukraine partly be delivering military support, humanitarian support and billions and billions of financial support to Ukraine," Stoltenberg told US broadcaster NBC news.

NATO's responsibility is to ensure that the conflict in Ukraine will not get out of control and spread beyond the borders of this country, Stoltenberg added.

"Our allies support Ukraine, but at the same time it is extremely important that we prevent this conflict becoming a full fledged war between NATO and Russia," Stoltenberg noted, commenting on the possibility of introducing a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

