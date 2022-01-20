NATO Countries Differ About How to Respond to Potential Russian Action in Ukraine - Biden

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) NATO member countries have their differences about how they will respond and what they are willing to do in the event Russia invades Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said during a press conference at the White House.

"It's very important that we keep everyone in NATO on the same page, and that's what I'm spending a lot of time doing," Biden said on Wednesday. "There are differences in NATO as to what countries are willing to do depending on what happens, the degree to which they're able to go."

The US president said the response would depends on what Russian does and "to what extent we're going to be able to get total unity on the NATO front."